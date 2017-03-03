Thread: Stay with 2004 or go with 2020?

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    I have read the recommended specs for a computer to run MSFS 2020. Attached is an image of what I have vs. the minimums. I have been running FS 2004 which runs fine for my needs. I would really like to get 2020. My question is, will 2020 run at all on my computer? Am I better off staying with 2004 or should I get 2020? I think you know what I mean. What are your opinions?
    Thanks and Happy New Year
    Dave Schwartz
