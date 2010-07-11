Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: more Geese

  1. Today, 10:43 AM #1
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,621

    Default more Geese

    been busy uploading textures for the (freeware) early release of the Grumman Goose.

    jk0040

    jk10586

    jk0076

    jk0062

    jk0054

    jk10579

    jk0016

    jk0012

    the model can be found at sim-outhouse, my textures at avsim, the outhouse and flightsim.to
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:26 AM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,166
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Well done!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Catalina Geese
    By jankees in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-24-2020, 01:07 PM
  2. Geese
    By jagabom in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-25-2020, 11:31 PM
  3. More geese
    By jankees in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-27-2014, 10:15 PM
  4. Geese: The Raw and the Cooked
    By azzaro in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 11-07-2010, 09:36 PM
  5. More ..More..More...
    By Randy14 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:31 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules