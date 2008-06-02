Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Blank G1000 screens

    pipercv
    Blank G1000 screens

    I am looking for some assistance in figuring out why the G1000 screens have gone blank. Before Christmas they worked fine, now nothing; neither the MFD or the PFD are working. I mainly sim on C172 and other light aircraft (without AP) to build up skills at flight control. Not having MFD providing IAS, height, direction etc.. ruins the whole experience. I have tried flipping the Master and Avionics switches but with no effect. Any suggestions as to where else I look to find a soution will much appreciated.

    Colin

    PS also just noticed that 'AltGr + mouse click' fails to 'pop out' the G1000 screen and the cursor arrow keys no longer move the view of inside the cockpit
    tiger1962
    If you're using the Working Title G1000 mod you may need to update it to the latest version v0.3.4, the download links are at the bottom of this page: https://github.com/Working-Title-MSFS-Mods/fspackages
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
