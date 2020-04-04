Thread: fs2020 VR recommendations....

fs2020 VR recommendations....
Ok seen a few videos of pilots using VR headsets, I'm impressed with the visual quality.... I remember years back in the 2004 sim the VR sets where slated by the sim community...... So a little advice is what I'm looking for, what model/make are you using and what are we looking at cost wise...... I have dual screens running at 3840 x 1080, I was planning to buy a dual curved screen in one.... Now I'm interested in a VR kit and scrap the idea of a dual curved all in one screen, and most likely save some money...............
edit... forgot to mention I wear glasses too
Last edited by daspinall; Today at 08:18 AM.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
