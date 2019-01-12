Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Thrustmaster Rudder Pedals Calibration Issue

  Today, 12:51 AM
    ctaranovich
    Thrustmaster Rudder Pedals Calibration Issue

    Hey guys,

    I recently got the rudder pedals / brake setup, and am having some calibration issues, with the brakes specifically. The brakes seem to work as they should, but the problem is every time I apply the brakes, they stay on. The "BRAKES" icon stays on in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

    I've tried the Windows calibration tool, the Advanced Calibration Tool which I downloaded from Thrustmaster, and no go. The rudder part of the controls work just fine, only issue is the brakes remain applied.

    For what it's worth, I noticed that when the brakes stay applied, cycling the parking brake "fixes" the stuck brakes, until the next time you need to use the brakes. Same thing.

    Anyone have any ideas as to how to fix this?

    Thanks in advance,
    Colin
  Today, 01:28 AM
    lnuss
    Default

    In the Controls Axis menu for the pedals, check the "reverse" box for the brakes.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
