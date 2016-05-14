Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: real cockpit vs Virtual Cockpit confused

    Sterk03
    Ok I did some sim stuff last winter and now picking it up again while its cold in the Northeast but I don't understand the cockpit/virtual cockpit selections. Yes I know what it is but when I fly with just cockpit I can see most of the cockpit and its in focus for the most part I can read the gauges and I can still see outside good, So I select the VC and ok I might be able to see some instruments maybe clearer and yes its neat to toggle the button and zoom around the cockpit but as far as flying this way, You only can see some instruments ,you are too far away to see them, and yo cannot see outside so what good is it unless your flying on instruments. Ok I'm a newbie so maybe I'm doing something wrong have it set up wrong not getting it set right? I am using a Vista Dell that is not the best but on the normal cockpit I'm doing fine.So what is the advantage and what am I missing?

    This is for 2004 and FSX which I have on another older dell and the same thing you cannot see outside or move closer to the panel or adjust it so I'm lost \. there's got to be something I'm missing.

    Sterk03
    HornetAircraft
    with the VC, the bigger the monitor, the better. 24" is usually fine. set your zoom in the VC cockpit to .5 or so to get the best result. you can also add these lines to the fs9.cfg in the Panels section:
    VIRTUAL_COCKPIT_TEXTURES_scale=2.0
    what this does is increase the pixel count of the VC instruments so they are clearer and easier to read.
