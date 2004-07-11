Thread: Adak - Birthplace of the winds

Adak - Birthplace of the winds
Here is my first MSFS2020 Share. I'll admit to having no clue what I'm doing yet, and since my joystick and the program hate each other, I use autopilot and the heading button to navigate. But until my new stick comes in about a week, I'll admit to being hooked. This is a wordy post, but I have come with a gentle suggestion: When sharing a thread with screencaps, tell us about the scenery you are posting! This a great way for us to learn about a place we may have never heard of, and where to find it.
From Wiki
Adak (/ˈeɪdæk/, Aleut: Adaax), formerly Adak Station, is a city located on Adak Island, in the Aleutians West Census Area, Alaska, United States. At the 2010 census the population was 326, up from 316 in 2000. It is the westernmost municipality in the United States and the southernmost city in Alaska. (See Extreme points of the United States). The city is the former location of the Adak Army Base and Adak Naval Operating Base, NAVFAC Adak.
Because of its naval aviation past, Adak has an unusually large and sophisticated airport for the Aleutian Islands. The airport is currently operated by the State of Alaska Department of Transportation. Complete with an Instrument Landing System, Adak Airport has no control tower and two 200' wide asphalt paved runways at 19' elevation. One runway measures 7,790' long while the other runway measures 7,605'. Alaska Airlines operates twice-weekly Boeing 737 passenger jet service from Anchorage via Cold Bay. At present, flights operate each Wednesday and Saturday, weather permitting. Occasionally, extra seasonal flights are operated to meet the demand of the fishing season.
Adak is located on Kuluk Bay, on Adak Island, in the Andreanof Islands group of the Aleutian Islands Recording District, and in the 3rd Judicial District. It lies 1,200 miles (1,930 km) southwest of Anchorage and 450 miles (724 km) west of Dutch Harbor at 51.872° North, 176.636° West (Sec. 10, T096S, R195W, Seward Meridian),[5] near the Russian end of the arc that makes up this volcanic island chain. Flight time to Anchorage is 3 hours or longer, depending on weather. Adak is the southernmost community in Alaska and on the same latitude as Haida Gwaii in Canada, and Brussels, Belgium. It is less than three degrees of latitude north of the 49th parallel, which forms the western part of the land border between the Contiguous United States and Canada.
Adak first appeared on the 2000 U.S. Census as a census-designated place (CDP), although it previously was the Adak Naval Station from 1970 to 1990. In 2001, it formally incorporated as a city. As of the 2010 census, Adak was the only city in Alaska to have a majority Asian population (171 of 326 residents). Akutan and Kodiak have Asian pluralities.
One Year I was doing a tour of the Pacific rim, and need a stop in between Japan and Anchorage for fuel. I found Adak on the map, and have been fascinated ever since. Anyone ever been there?
Sorry for the on screen data about my flight. I haven't learned how to hide it yet!
- James
