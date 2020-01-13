Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: KFWA Fort Wayne, IN to KPFN Panama City, FL. Delta ERJ

  Today, 04:26 PM
    Cool KFWA Fort Wayne, IN to KPFN Panama City, FL. Delta ERJ

    Left Fort Wayne with freezing rain and landed at Panama City in low clouds and rain

    PART 1

    Please see PART 2
  Today, 04:28 PM
    Default

    part 2

  Today, 05:05 PM
Downwind66
    Default

    Very nice David, get out of the nasty weather while you could! Not all that great here lately, but it is warmer and no snow or slush to deal with!

    Rick
  Today, 05:21 PM
    Default

    Very nice David, get out of the nasty weather while you could! Not all that great here lately, but it is warmer and no snow or slush to deal with!

    Rick
    We just got done with sleet and snow. Now it's freezing rain here. Having a great time!
