Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Navigational Lights

  1. Today, 03:32 PM #1
    Stewie
    Stewie is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    140

    Default Navigational Lights

    I know this has been posted and discussed many times before, but for whatever reasons, I cannot find anything that has worked. Does anyone know how to make the lights on the plan not look light little Christmas Bulbs?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:37 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,109

    Default

    You probably need to try some different effects from your main Effects folder.

    https://www.surclaro.com/fsdownload-detail-15484.html
    Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 03:43 PM.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How to use DC-3 navigational aids
    By bruckey1 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 08-22-2005, 12:55 AM
  2. CHARTS-NAVIGATIONAL-AIRPORTS
    By DINOBAT in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-08-2004, 06:47 PM
  3. Navigational Utilities for FS2002
    By fsc_T5 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-05-2004, 08:56 PM
  4. Navigational Question
    By Ditchlights in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-15-2001, 03:19 AM
  5. Airport Scenery + Navigational Tutorials
    By paul34 in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-14-2001, 09:08 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules