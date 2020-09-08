New rig
Well, the bossette has given me permission to get a new rig, its listed below. Hoping I made a good choice.
Thoughts?
CASE: Phanteks METALLICGEAR NEO MINI V2 mini-iTX Gaming Case Black w/ Tempered Glass Window (Standard)
CPU: Intel® Core™ Processor i7-10700F 8/16 2.90GHz [Turbo 4.8GHz] 16MB Cache LGA1200 [w/o Integrated Graphic] (Comet Lake-S)
FAN: ZALMAN CNPS8900 Copper Base w/ Heatpipes Ultra Quiet CPU Cooler [-3]
HDD: 1TB SATA-III 6.0Gb/s 32MB Cache 7200RPM HDD [-27] (Single Drive)
HDD2: 1TB Samsung 870 QVO-Series SATA-III 6 Gb/s SSD - Seq R/W: Up to 560/530 MB/s, Rnd R/W up to 98/88k [+143] (Single Drive)
KEYBOARD: CyberPowerPC Multimedia USB Gaming Keyboard
MEMORY: 32GB (16GBx2) DDR4/3200MHz Dual Channel Memory [+180] (Performance Memory by Major Brands)
MOTHERBOARD: ASRock Z490M-ITX/AC Mini-ITX, ARGB, Dual LAN 1GbE/2.5GbE, 1 PCIe x16, 4 SATA3, 1M.2 SATA/PCIe
NETWORK: Onboard Gigabit LAN Network
OS: Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition)
POWERSUPPLY: 800 Watts - Standard 80 Plus Gold Certified Power Supply [+23]
Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6700 running at 3.40
