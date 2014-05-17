Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: more Texaco

    jankees
    jankees
    Default more Texaco

    I'm slowly beginning to understand these PBR textures I believe, what do you think?

    jk10573

    jk10574
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    I’m not a painter and have no idea what PBR is outside of the beer, however it sure looks good!
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Default

    Very nice, Jan! You can trust your car to the man who wears a star!

    For David, PBR example:

    Name: download.jpeg Views: 10 Size: 7.7 KB
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Good one!
