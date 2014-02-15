Thread: Level-D 767 New VC Textures

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Level-D 767 New VC Textures

    hello all! So I got the Zinertek VC Upgrade, but to me the quality was atrocious. the textures just seemed blurry, like they were resized from a smaller image. sooooo I took the Captainsim 757 VC Textures I recolored a month or so ago and Merged them with the Level-D 767.I think this result brings it up to standards a little more. what do you think?
    note: in order to share them publicly, I will most likely have to replace the remaining textures from the zinertek pack for copyright reasons.
    zinertek
    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 426.2 KB  ID: 224548
    my refresh
    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 417.4 KB  ID: 224547
    zinertek
    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 409.3 KB  ID: 224549
    my refresh
    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 403.5 KB  ID: 224550
    Default

    Whatever you do, DON'T.

    Remember what happened with the PMDG 737 VC textures?
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
