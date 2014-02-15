Thread: Level-D 767 New VC Textures

hello all! So I got the Zinertek VC Upgrade, but to me the quality was atrocious. the textures just seemed blurry, like they were resized from a smaller image. sooooo I took the Captainsim 757 VC Textures I recolored a month or so ago and Merged them with the Level-D 767.I think this result brings it up to standards a little more. what do you think?
note: in order to share them publicly, I will most likely have to replace the remaining textures from the zinertek pack for copyright reasons.
zinertek
my refresh
zinertek
my refresh
