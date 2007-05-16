Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Driver install gone wrong...

  Today, 07:12 AM
    stinger2k2
    Default Driver install gone wrong...

    Hi all,
    I am trying to get the latest drivers for my Rtx2080ti.

    I am doing it via Geforce Experience.

    I downloaded the driver then went for express install. All seemed to be going ok but at around 25 percent through the installation phase my screens went black.
    I assumed it was doing a reboot but i have been waiting 10 mins now with no change. The PC is still on but there is no apparent hard drive activity.

    Is this normal? How long do I wait?

    The driver version it is attempting to install is 460.89.

    Cheers
    Stinger

  Today, 07:33 AM
    tiger1962
    Default

    I use the Display Driver Utility (DDU) from Guru3D.com to uninstall my old driver and prevent Windows from automatically re-installing it so that I can easily install the new driver myself. The screen goes black for only a second, then flickers while it adjusts to the default resolution, and the install continues as normal.
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
  Today, 07:34 AM
    stinger2k2
    Default

    Ok, I got fed up waiting so I manually turned off the PC by holding down the power button. Rebooted, now the new driver is shown as installed.

    All looks ok, so hopefully that's it done.

    We'll see!

    Thanks for looking
    Stinger

  Today, 07:35 AM
    stinger2k2
    Default

    Now to test if it has cured my MSFS CTDs !

