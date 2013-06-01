Hello friends.

I'm at my wit's end.

The last few releases of AIFP keep erroring out. If I try to do a bulk update I get an exception message and have to close. I also ran into the same problem with creating AI flight plans.

From what I see, lots of people are using AIFP without any issues, so I don't know what the problem is. I am running Windows 10 64 bit. Any suggestions anyone would have would be sensational!

Thank you!

Mark