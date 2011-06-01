Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Functional aircraft carrier!!

    I have been waiting for this!!

    Found it at Avsim

    https://secure.simmarket.com/hard-de...ier-msfs.phtml
    Good find Kloyce1! There's also a freeware one, static but in 6 locations, over at flightsim.to: https://flightsim.to/file/4930/aircr...sfs-uk-mooring
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
