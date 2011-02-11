Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Memory

  1. Today, 06:47 PM #1
    jfitler's Avatar
    jfitler
    jfitler is offline First Class Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Honolulu, HI
    Posts
    77

    Default Memory

    Well, I was pretty excited about 1.12.13.0 in that much of the schizophrenic behavior of the autopilot seems to have been addressed (except for the B748, which still "porpoises" wildly on AP).

    My concern now is that I have attempted 3 long haul flights (KORD-EGLL) in the now docile B787, and each time, I get a CDT - I should clarify not exactly a CTD (straight to desktop crash), but an error that comes up indicating an unreadable memory location, which when acknowledged, shuts down the sim.

    Each time, this has occurred about one hour into the flight. It does not appear to be location dependent and is the first time seeing this problem.

    Has anyone else with CDT issues seen this type of error message?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fserror2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 151.6 KB  ID: 224545
    i7-7700K 4.20GHz
    MSI Z-270A Pro Series MB
    32Gb 2400MHz DDR4 RAM
    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8Gb
    WDC WDS240G1G01 240Gb SSD
    Toshiba DT01ACA100 1Tb HDD
    Seagate OneTouch 1Tb SSD
    Seagate BUP 5Tb HDD
    2 LG 4k 32" displays
    Microsoft X05-63895 Sidewinder joystick
    Logitech M325 mouse
    Costco 14993BLK4E XL series folding chair
    ACCO Model 40 stapler
    Rubbermaid MFG295600 plastic rubbish bin
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:52 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,499

    Default

    THAT looks like an Out Of Memory (OOM) error to me, which seems highly unlikely given your system specs - maybe one of your memory modules is faulty?
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:08 PM #3
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    421

    Default

    I’ve not seen that error message, however I use to have that exact problem, an hour or so into my flight CTD

    After a lot of work, and help from the forums, narrowed it down to either my cpu, and/or my joystick

    Took off last night, unplugged the joystick after it was no longer needed, went to bed, got up hours later, was still flying after almost 9hours.

    Did another 3 hour trip this afternoon
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6700 running at 3.40
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Memory Boost! Go beyond FSX memory limitations in a 64 bit machine
    By jomni in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-02-2011, 05:35 AM
  2. Fsx runned out of memory with 4gb of memory ram!!!!! Help!!!
    By andres2283 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-23-2009, 12:12 AM
  3. Memory..and Virtual Memory.
    By SPOFF in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 07-03-2008, 01:53 PM
  4. Page file study.Memory memory memory!!
    By davidlee in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 12-14-2007, 08:16 PM
  5. 1 GB memory vs. 2 GB memory running FS9 and Windows XP
    By jclay13 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-19-2006, 12:35 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules