Thread: Memory

Well, I was pretty excited about 1.12.13.0 in that much of the schizophrenic behavior of the autopilot seems to have been addressed (except for the B748, which still "porpoises" wildly on AP).
My concern now is that I have attempted 3 long haul flights (KORD-EGLL) in the now docile B787, and each time, I get a CDT - I should clarify not exactly a CTD (straight to desktop crash), but an error that comes up indicating an unreadable memory location, which when acknowledged, shuts down the sim.
Each time, this has occurred about one hour into the flight. It does not appear to be location dependent and is the first time seeing this problem.
Has anyone else with CDT issues seen this type of error message?
