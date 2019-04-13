Thread: RTW Retro Flight #126 Zurich to Paris . . . . 1963

Results 1 to 2 of 2

RTW Retro Flight #126 Zurich to Paris . . . . 1963

    RTW Retro Flight #126 Zurich to Paris . . . . 1963

    LOT flight LO-243 is an Ilyushin IL-18D flying from Zurich to Paris, (LSZH-LFPB). We have 1,000 gallons of fuel on board for the 261 nm flight. Moderate high cloud cover is expected for the entire flight. We will be cruising at an altitude of 18,000 feet.

    Thanks to:
    Aircraft: Ilyushin IL-18D. The model and original textures ae by Edgar Guinart and the 1960s LOT paint is by Julius Czarnecki.
    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper, at www.calclassic.com
    Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1 standard and:
    - Zurich Airport is from the Central Europe scenery package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens, at www.calclassic.com.
    - Paris Le Bourget Airport is by Wolfgang Gersch, Volker Boehme and Rui Cristina, at www.calclassic.com.
    - LOT timetable 1 June to 31 October, 1963 from Timetable Images, at www.timetableimages.com
    - Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries, at www.flightsim.com
    - FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch, at www.flightsim.com
    - REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
    - Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
    - FS Genesis UT Europe.

    1. LOT Timetable 1 June to 31 October, 1963.
    2. Passengers embarked, cockpit checks completed and engines started.
    3. Taxiing to runway 28 for departure.
    4. We are airborne and retracting the gear.
    5. Climbing through 3,000 feet toward the northwest.
    6. Crossing into Germany with the Rhine River below.
    7. Passing through 13,000 feet.
    8. Cruising at 18,000 feet over France near Mulhouse.
    9. We are about 135 nm from Paris over northeastern France.
    10. Now about 90 nm from Paris near the town of Saint-Dizier.
    More in the reply . . . . .
    Larry
    RTW Retro Flight #126 Zurich to Paris . . . . 1963

    11. Forty nm from Paris we are descending through 14,000 feet.
    12. Continuing to descend through the clouds.
    13. Descending over the Marne River just northeast of the city of Meaux.
    14. Nine nm from Le Bourget we turn to begin our approach to runway 7.
    15. Down to 2,000 feet and we have been cleared to land.
    16. Flaps 30 and gear down we make adjustments to our approach.
    17. Lined up and continuing to descend on short final.
    18. Touchdown.
    19. Off the runway and taxiing to parking we pass by a French Airforce Breguet “Deux Ponts,” (Double-Decker).
    20. Parked at the terminal, engines shut down and passengers disembarked. Thanks for flying LOT.
    Larry
