Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Last Flight of 2020. Dallas, TX to Columbus, OH

  1. Today, 05:47 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,146
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default Last Flight of 2020. Dallas, TX to Columbus, OH

    Figured out what was wrong with my real weather. Some how it got set to "custom" instead of "Live Updates" Sheeze.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 186.2 KB  ID: 224510

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 15  Size: 147.8 KB  ID: 224511

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 15  Size: 150.9 KB  ID: 224512

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 223.9 KB  ID: 224513

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 119.1 KB  ID: 224514

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 27.6 KB  ID: 224515

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 13  Size: 68.1 KB  ID: 224516

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:49 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,146
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    PART 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 123.4 KB  ID: 224517

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 158.2 KB  ID: 224518

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 166.0 KB  ID: 224519

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 35.8 KB  ID: 224520

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 13  Size: 230.4 KB  ID: 224521

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 13  Size: 173.4 KB  ID: 224522

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 13  Size: 215.8 KB  ID: 224523

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 13  Size: 133.0 KB  ID: 224524

    And to all a Happy and Safe New Year (Hopefully )
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:57 PM #3
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,327

    Default

    A nice foul weather flight with a good selection of views and fine shots David. I've always liked Frontier's tail art, it's top notch.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:06 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,146
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by NMLW View Post
    A nice foul weather flight with a good selection of views and fine shots David. I've always liked Frontier's tail art, it's top notch.
    Thank you much!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Microsoft Flight Simluator 2020 Flight KFST Fort Stockton, TX to KELP El Paso, TX
    By eric5150 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-28-2020, 12:58 AM
  2. My Journey Around the World 2003-4 Leg 21: Houston, TX -- San Antonio, TX
    By Stonec0ld in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 11-29-2003, 08:51 AM
  3. My Journey Around the World 2003-4 Leg 20: Dallas, TX -- Houston, TX
    By Stonec0ld in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-27-2003, 11:53 PM
  4. My Journey Around the World 2003-4 Leg 19: El Paso, TX -- Dallas, TX
    By Stonec0ld in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-27-2003, 07:51 AM
  5. PMDG 737: Austin, Tx (KAUS) - El Paso, Tx (KELP)
    By vcaptmattsmith in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-04-2003, 09:24 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules