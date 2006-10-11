Thread: Frame Rate Counter

Windows 10 has a built-in feature, the Xbox Game Bar, which shows FPS, CPU, GPU, RAM & VRAM usage just by pressing the Windows key and G (Win+G) in game. It will also take screenshots, video and much more. NEVER use Dev mode unless you ARE a developer and you're testing a new product for MSFS!
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks