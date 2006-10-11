Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Frame Rate Counter

    C.R.V
    Default Frame Rate Counter

    Does NVIDIA offer a FPS indication while in game? I find the Dev. Mode counter offers much more info. than I need. If such a feature does exist, would appreciate a point out as to how to set up same.

    Thanks
    CRV
    tiger1962
    Default

    Windows 10 has a built-in feature, the Xbox Game Bar, which shows FPS, CPU, GPU, RAM & VRAM usage just by pressing the Windows key and G (Win+G) in game. It will also take screenshots, video and much more. NEVER use Dev mode unless you ARE a developer and you're testing a new product for MSFS!
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    davidc2
    Default

    The program Frapps works aswell
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6700 running at 3.40
