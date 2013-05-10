Racing League starts today! The first session of races are posted on the racing league page, pilots you have two months to complete 7 races of different distances and challenges going from Melbourne to Darwin. You have 4 classes of aircraft to select from and can retry your segments as many times as you want to get the best score you can. It's not too late to sign up so join us and try something else beside bus driving from Topeka to Shreveport and back!

If you don't have access to facebook let me know, I can get you the course layout. If I get enough interest I will start a webpage and domain for the league.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/462522588477636