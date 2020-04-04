Thread: Testing PS VR on msfs2020

Hello all.
Before I buy a VR HEADSET I decided to try to borrow the PS VR froM my son.
After testing some software I achieved to make it work.
If others want to try:
NOLO HOME software.
Installed steam without any game.
After that installed STEAMVR and ivr drivers.
Start NOLO and after steamvr starts, launch the simulator. After selecting all the fly and at the runway, tap control+tab.
Now the question for all the person’s that have headsets VR.
On PSVR I alway see like I am looking on a lens ( black all a round corners ). On others VR is more immersive?
I know that the resolution on PSVR are not the best one.
Which HEADSETS you recommend?
Best regards.
Bookmarks