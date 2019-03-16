Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Boeing 737 Max Resumes Service

  1. Today, 11:13 AM #1
    PAULCRAIG
    PAULCRAIG is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Posts
    743

    Default Boeing 737 Max Resumes Service

    The Boeing 737 Max has resumed passenger service in some countries but who is willing to fly in it? I found this "According to a poll from UBS Group, 70% of passengers would hesitate to book a flight on the 737 MAX. Perhaps even more poignant is a study that suggests more than 40% of passengers would be willing to take a more expensive or inconvenient flight to stay off the deadly plane.", dosen't look good for the Max, would you trust it?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:56 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,495

    Default

    I wouldn't want to get on any plane right now - or a ship, a train or a bus.
    Boeing must have proved the Max's safety to the airlines, now the public need to see that same proof from Boeing and/or the airlines themselves.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Boeing 737-max 8 and max 9 article
    By Downwind66 in forum Real Aviation General Discussion
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-16-2019, 02:57 AM
  2. Japan Airlines Virtual Resumes 787 Service
    By Skyguy2 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-03-2013, 04:50 AM
  3. Pacific West Airways Resumes Operations
    By Dave Steed in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-07-2009, 10:29 AM
  4. Resumes for Airlines
    By bjratchf in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-26-2003, 12:55 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules