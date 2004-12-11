Thread: Installing and updating crash

I'm trying to install fs 2020 via digital download. I easily got the 107 gb of data and then the program starts the update of many more gb's. After about a minute the progress bar stops and then it turns off, leaving me with my desktop. Ive done everything I can find on forums etc. but it always stops and becomes unresponsive in exactly the same place,and then crashes. So far then, Ive paid £115 and got nothing for it except a headache. My first question is, although I know it needs a fantastic graphics card to play this game, does it need this card just to download these updates? My plan was to get the game installed, with my inadequate card, and then upgrade it once I was ready. The rest of my pc is up to scratch and very fast.
If my graphics card doesnt affect the download, what can I do next? I have very fast cable broadband. i9 chip and ssd's with 16 rams.
As you can see, Im not very knowledgeable about the technical side.
Thanks . Any help would be appreciated.
