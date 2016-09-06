Thread: Game freezing in flight and in menus

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I have just bought the game through steam but am struggling to play because it freezes often. This occurs mostly in flight but I have noticed it once or twice when in the menu system as well. Sound typically continues, but the game is completely unresponsive to input and the picture does not move. After a few seconds, or sometimes minutes, the game will resume from where it was and will play fine until the next freeze, which can happen again quite quickly or sometimes take a while.

    I’ve trawled through several forums in the hope that someone has experienced similar and found a solution, but despite me finding lots of posts about hard crashing to the desktop, I can find little about freezing.

    Recording showing the freeze is at is on streamable - /wwd0u4, the freeze happens at about 1:35min in.

    I have tried the obvious things, like uninstalling/reinstalling the game, uninstalling/reinstalling my graphics drivers using DDU, rolling back drivers to older versions, tweaking various settings in game e.g. disabling v-sync, dropping quality etc. but nothing seems to have made a difference.

    I have ran a memory diagnostics which found a couple of bad pages in my RAM. Could this be causing the freezing? I kinda thought that if the system tried to access bad RAM that it would cause a hard crash, possibly even blue screen, rather than a temporary freeze?

    My specs:

    AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
    Crucial Ballistix DDR4 3600MHz 2x8GB
    Gigabyte X570 Gaming X
    PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil
    Seasonic S12III 550W Power Supply
    Crucial P1 1TB M.2 SSD

    Thanks for reading
    "Bad ram" can certainly cause any type of problem including "freezing".

    What diagnostic did you run and what was the error message?

    Assuming that the above question leads us to believe that the diagnostic did call out a failing ram location or locations, you should then move or rotate your ram sticks to be sure that the failure also moves to a different location. Once you have identified which ram stick is bad you replace it without further ado. Why run the diagnostic if you're not going to act on the result?
