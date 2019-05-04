Any hardware available that will play multiple audio outputs simultaneously?
Hi, this might be a daft question but is there a reliable way I can have several audio outputs from the pc?
My flight sim setup includes three 43” TV’s and I use the centre one for audio. I also have a second output going to a vibrating seatpad. I know you can setup two outputs with Windows 10 but I use a program called Voicemeeter which is better, but it’s not perfect. Occasionally the sound output will change back to the pc speakers (& of course I hear nothing and the seatpad wont vibrate)
I also have VR headset. Despite clicking the option to send audio elsewhere, it always messes Voicemeeter up and I have to go back into it’s settings.
So, my question is.. is there some sort of hardware with outputs that will reliably work or possibly a program more reliable than Voicemeeter? Thanks in advance.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
