Hi, on the AW-101 there are only the basic versions in circulation and no variants like that of the Danish, Norwegian and Italian Air Force. I would like that these versions can also be created for fsx / P3D, I am attaching some photos of the HH-101A CAESAR of the Italian Air Force used for the S.A.R. and Combat Sar.

[IMG] immagini internet[/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]