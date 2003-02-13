Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Programming The Exit Button!

    CTarana45
    Jan 2012
    188

    Programming The Exit Button!

    I set the Exit key to Shift-E. There was no default setting for it! I actually looked it up in Fs2002 first!

    Tiger Moths fly faster when the hoods close!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Shift E2.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 225.5 KB  ID: 224491  
