Thread: Lost all fsx cessna 172 gauges

Lost all fsx cessna 172 gauges

    jrwentz
    Lost all fsx cessna 172 gauges

    Help! I am trying to transfer from fsx to prepar3d the default cessna 172, but I seem to have lost all of the gauge files and when I load the c172 in prepar3d no gauges show on the panel.
    Any help greatly appreciated.
    salt_air
    Hi Joseph,



    If there is a gauge folder in P3D like there is in the main FSX folder ... just move (copy) those contents in the FSX Gauges folder to the P3D Gauges folder.

    You'll probably want to move more planes later , so I'd just move all of those files.

    Not sure of P3D's folder structure, but assuming it's like FSX ..... anyway that's where the Skhawk's gauges can be found.



    Would also like to say thanks for your service in the real world!



    Cheers,
    salt_air


