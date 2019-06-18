Thread: A Test Flight (63 years ago)

Here are some shots marking the 63rd anniversary of the first test flight of the Lockheed L188 Electra II turboprop airliner on December 6, 1957.
Although the Electra never achieved the commercial success it deserved for a very brief period of time its turboprop design bridged the gap between the era of pure piston powered airliners and the emerging aircraft of the new age of jet travel represented by the Boeing 707, Douglas DC-8, and Convair CV880/990 pure jets.
In this series we pick up the test aircraft on the return part of its flight back to the Lockheed facility at Burbank Airport (KBUR) in California after finishing basic handling and landing approach tests over the Pacific and at the Navy auxiliary airfield on San Clemente Island (KNUC).
The aircraft in these shots is the Team FS KBT L188 for FSX converted over toMSFS2020.
Heading back to home base at Lockheed Burbank. In the near background we can see Catalina Island and in the distance behind it San Clemente Island. The Naval Auxiliary airfield is located on the extreme right hand tip of that island from this viewpoint.
The #1 and #2 Allison 501-D turboprop engines. Each rated at 3750 shaft horsepower these 4 powerful engines provided the Electra with instant "climb away from problems" response and outstanding maneuverability. Sharp eyed viewers will be able to pick out the famous "Airport in the Sky" on Catalina Island underneath the #1 engine.
Turning inbound for KBUR over the coast. Californians will recognize Marina del Rey in the background.
Descending, gear down, and lined up for landing.
Passing the heavily populated areas surrounding Burbank Airport.
Rolling out at homeplate after a successful first flight.
