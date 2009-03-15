Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 777-200ER Crystal Aviation Black Tailfin

    Cool 777-200ER Crystal Aviation Black Tailfin

    Hey Guy's!

    Found a really sexy 777-200LR called Crystal Aviation' it's a private jet used for hire, politicains and celebritys party on this plane.
    Now the problem with the plane is it has a Black tailfin, the texture seems to be off in that location.

    Love this plane i have a really great panel for it as well, the orginal panel the AP won't hold so i relaced it.
    Is their a fix for the Black fin?

    Here is the jet for download.
    FSX/P3D Boeing 777-200ER Crystal Aviation

    Enjoy.
    Default

    Checkout Simviation, do a search on Boeing 777-200ER, and it will be the first item you will see. I did not see a black tailfin, but the pic was small and maybe there is a black tailfin when you download it?

    Good luck

    Rick
