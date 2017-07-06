Thread: error code

Downloading all the windows 10 updates should clear it......
To update, goto Start, Settings, Update & Security
check this out
https://windowsreport.com/windows-0x80070490/
Oh edit: Also make sure all your drivers are up to date including your motherboard, it's a win10 error not the sim....
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
