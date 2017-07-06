Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: error code

  Today, 08:40 PM
    dnimigon
    Default error code

    I get a error Code: 0x80070490
    with new windows 10 machine when trying to install FSFS from my store page.
  Today, 08:48 PM
    daspinall
    Default

    Downloading all the windows 10 updates should clear it......

    To update, goto Start, Settings, Update & Security

    check this out

    https://windowsreport.com/windows-0x80070490/

    Oh edit: Also make sure all your drivers are up to date including your motherboard, it's a win10 error not the sim....
