Thread: cfg editor

    yancovitchvictor
    please....where should the scenery configurator editor be installed in fsx steam....?....mine seems to want to install in program files....is that correct?..mine didn't work when installed there.......thanks
    amberdog1
    I use word to open and save my CFG files
