Was getting ready to take off at Danbury (KDXR) 2010 Zulu. The real weather is KDXR 301953Z VRB06KT 10SM CLR 02/M11 A3027 RMK AO2 SLP254 T00171111

The sim has pouring rain and 2 miles visibility. Yes , I selected live weather. This is the first time it has been this far off.