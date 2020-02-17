Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: FS2020 Parking Brakes

    cjqazi
    Default FS2020 Parking Brakes

    FS2020 Parking Brakes keep coming on and off by it self during flight in all the aircrafts. Any reason?
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Default

    A bigger question of course is whether or not applying the parking brake in mid-air slows down the airplane? -
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Default

    It sounds like you’ve got a duplicate control binding. You could activating the parking brake everytime you change views or something.

    Not sure the parking brake would affect speed in mid air? Don’t think it’d be possible but I could be wrong

    Regards
    Steve
    hansb57
    Default

    It certainly slows thinks down if you land with the parking brake on.
