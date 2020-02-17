Thread: FS2020 Parking Brakes

FS2020 Parking Brakes keep coming on and off by it self during flight in all the aircrafts. Any reason?
A bigger question of course is whether or not applying the parking brake in mid-air slows down the airplane? -
It sounds like you’ve got a duplicate control binding. You could activating the parking brake everytime you change views or something.
Not sure the parking brake would affect speed in mid air? Don’t think it’d be possible but I could be wrong
It certainly slows thinks down if you land with the parking brake on.
