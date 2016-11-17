Thread: PFC CAT 3 and Prepar 3D - which version of FSUIPC?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

PFC CAT 3 and Prepar 3D - which version of FSUIPC?

    DanDarepilotofthefuture
    Default PFC CAT 3 and Prepar 3D - which version of FSUIPC?

    I have been a few years out of the scene and i'm resurrecting my sim. I have an old PFC (Precision Flight Controls) CAT III and used to run FSX on it. I've since bought another computer and have Prepar 3D installed on it and would like to run it using the PFC CAT III. Question is which of Pete Dowson's FSUIPC versions is the best suited? I used to have a seperate version for FSX, especially designed for PFC, but i havent seen one for Prepar 3D and PFC. I have Prepar 3D Version 3 installed, is it worth upgrading to the latest version? Many thanks in advance.

    Ian
    jorgen.s.andersen
    You might want to check this out:

    http://www.fsuipc.com/

    Jorgen
