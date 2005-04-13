Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Snowy Denver to Sunny... Calgary?

    engine70
    I'm sure most people know at this point, but MSFS added snow textures. I've been hoping to check them out for the last week but haven't had much luck using live weather. My next Frontier Flight I had scheduled through A Pilot's Life was from Denver to Calgary, and as luck would have it there was light snow passing through Denver at the start of the flight so the snow textures were on full display. The weather in Calgary was cold, but otherwise it was partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL1.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 472.2 KB  ID: 224471

    The ramp agents battling the elements getting the aircraft ready for departure


    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL2.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 437.3 KB  ID: 224472

    The passengers on the other hand get to enjoy the warm terminal while they wait to board


    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL3.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 292.0 KB  ID: 224473

    The snow was short lived and by the time we were taxiing to the runway it had cleared up


    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL4.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 449.2 KB  ID: 224474

    Holding short of 35L waiting on our takeoff clearance


    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL5.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 485.6 KB  ID: 224475

    We're out, see ya Denver!


    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL6.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 237.1 KB  ID: 224476

    Passengers enjoying the view on the climb out


    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL7.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 484.3 KB  ID: 224477

    Cruising at FL360 passing Bozeman, Montana


    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL8.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 339.1 KB  ID: 224478

    Descending into Calgary


    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL9.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 289.4 KB  ID: 224479

    Speed brakes are out trying to slow this thing down


    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL10.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 486.0 KB  ID: 224480

    On final for runway 29


    Click image for larger version.  Name: DENCAL11.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 484.7 KB  ID: 224481

    Welcome to Calgary! We may have bumped that pushback tug on the way into the gate, but the scuff marks will buff out

    Thanks for viewing!
    jankees
    Tubeliners never interest me that much, but I do like these shots!
    pugilist2
    Nice set! The snow looks great.
    Thanks, guys!
