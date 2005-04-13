Thread: Snowy Denver to Sunny... Calgary?

I'm sure most people know at this point, but MSFS added snow textures. I've been hoping to check them out for the last week but haven't had much luck using live weather. My next Frontier Flight I had scheduled through A Pilot's Life was from Denver to Calgary, and as luck would have it there was light snow passing through Denver at the start of the flight so the snow textures were on full display. The weather in Calgary was cold, but otherwise it was partly cloudy skies and calm winds.
The ramp agents battling the elements getting the aircraft ready for departure
The passengers on the other hand get to enjoy the warm terminal while they wait to board
The snow was short lived and by the time we were taxiing to the runway it had cleared up
Holding short of 35L waiting on our takeoff clearance
We're out, see ya Denver!
Passengers enjoying the view on the climb out
Cruising at FL360 passing Bozeman, Montana
Descending into Calgary
Speed brakes are out trying to slow this thing down
On final for runway 29
Welcome to Calgary! We may have bumped that pushback tug on the way into the gate, but the scuff marks will buff out
Thanks for viewing!
