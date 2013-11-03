Thread: Convince me, why I should take up First Class Membership

Thinking of doing it, since I'm going to be here for while..... Apart from showing support for the group, what other benefits will it entail......
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
Faster download speeds from the file Library! How about just knowing you are supporting a worthwhile organization?
Mr Zippy
No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
