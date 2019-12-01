Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Issue with GAI Antonov 124 and 225 in FSX

    Default Issue with GAI Antonov 124 and 225 in FSX

    I have installed GAI Antonov 124 and 225 in FSX, and do not appear in FSX correctly. The aircraft cfg file appear all correct, all pointing to the correct AIR file and the model cfg file pointing to the correct mdl file. I am using the Basic models in An-225 and the Basic E chock model in AN-124.

    In FSX the aircraft do appear and then suddenly disappear through the ground! Has anyone come across this before? If so, how did you rectify it?

    Thank you.
    Default

    If my aging memory is not deceiving me, then these aircraft are AI aircraft and not designed to be user flyable - if that is what you are trying to do.

    As AI aircraft, at least the 124 does show up on my system, even in P3D v. 5.1....

    Jorgen
