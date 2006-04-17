Thread: Option Key Assignment TOGGLE_LOGO_LIGHTS

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Hallo developers,

    I am struggling with a problem of bringing a new Key Assignment into the Option Key Assignment List !

    When i edit the standard.xml file of the The P3Dv 4.5

    with the code :

    <Entry>
    <Key>U</Key>
    <Down>TOGGLE_LOGO_LIGHTS</Down>
    </Entry>

    I can use this new U Key for my Logo Lights effects and it works :-)

    Aircraft.cfg

    [LIGHTS] 9 stays for logo light
    light.0 =
    light.1 = 9, -6.80, 0.00, 5.00, fx_logolight
    light.0 =
    light.0 =
    light.0 =

    but it will not show up in the Option Key Assignment List
    because i want to assign this new U Key to my Thrustmaster Filght Stick

    Can somebody tell me what else i need to do ?
