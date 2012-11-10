Thread: Wow, what a difference

Wow, what a difference
Just swapped out my Ryzen 2700 for a 5600x and what a big surprise. On the RWY at UK2000 EGGD I was getting 15-17 FPS and now getting 32-33. At Mark Taylors Bristol City scenery I was struggling at 5-6 and I'm now getting in the 20s. The sim as smooth as silk and my settings are completely maxed out. I knew that my system was CPU bound, but it's simply rocking with this £300 upgrade.
I will check it out over countryside and in a few other settings later, but I'm blown away ATM.
Last edited by cianpars; Today at 06:21 AM.
Ryzen™ 7 2700, AM4, Zen+ 8 Core 16 thread
Nvidia 3070 Founders edition 16 Gig RAM - Windows 10
MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition
Resolution 1920 x 1080
