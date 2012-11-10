Thread: Wow, what a difference

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 06:17 AM
    cianpars
    Mar 2005
    Bristol, uk.
    3,019

    Wow, what a difference

    Just swapped out my Ryzen 2700 for a 5600x and what a big surprise. On the RWY at UK2000 EGGD I was getting 15-17 FPS and now getting 32-33. At Mark Taylors Bristol City scenery I was struggling at 5-6 and I'm now getting in the 20s. The sim as smooth as silk and my settings are completely maxed out. I knew that my system was CPU bound, but it's simply rocking with this £300 upgrade.

    I will check it out over countryside and in a few other settings later, but I'm blown away ATM.
    Last edited by cianpars; Today at 06:21 AM.
    Ryzen™ 7 2700, AM4, Zen+ 8 Core 16 thread
    Nvidia 3070 Founders edition 16 Gig RAM - Windows 10
    MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition
    Resolution 1920 x 1080
  Today, 06:31 AM
    daspinall
    Jan 1999
    United Kingdom
    699
    6

    Default

    I got the 9 after reading 5 was a borderline for msfs and i'm now getting 75 frames in most places

    ha being honest with you I did get the 7 and broke some of the pins inn a freak accident ouch! so got the 9 lol
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 06:34 AM.
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
