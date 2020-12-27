Hi Everyone,
Just testing some of the latest updates to the stream, still have a few issues to work out but she is getting there.

Todays flight is a Skywest flight, flight # 4798 with nonstop service from Albuquerque (KABQ) Gate A3 to Denver (KDEN) Gate A77. We takeoff from runway 8 and leave Albuquerque airspace via JEMEZ3 departure.

We approach Denver International (KDEN) airport via TBARR1 arrival, with a runway 26 landing. The flight concluded with a taxi to Gate A77.