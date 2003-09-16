Since I upgraded my PC from Windows 7 to Windows 10 a week ago, every time I try to start Microsoft Flight Simulator X the program asks me to activate the Acceleration.
I enter the Acceleration Product Code and the computer communicates with ?Microsoft - I guess? and responds that I have successfully activated MS Flight Simulator X Acceleration and after I click on "Finish" the program starts an runs fine just like it did on Windows 7 since I purchased the MS FS X Gold Edition in 2010. If I choose not to activate the Acceleration package, the FSX program starts and runs for approximately30 minutes and stops. This sequence happens every time I start FSX since I have upgraded to Windows 10. I have also uninstalled and reinstalled the FSX and Acceleration Discs and activated both.
I have contacted Microsoft and thus far they are unable to help me.