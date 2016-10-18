1. On my first flight back in August, I saw 2 ships near the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, I have not seen a single ship or boat on the ocean. Where are they?

2. ATC sends me typed messages, but no voice. There must be a setting somewhere in Options, right?

3. The MSFS Trailer shows impressive wave action. How do you get this? (Or maybe you can't.)

Thanks all,

Mac6737