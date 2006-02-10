Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: cockpit view to look down

  1. Today, 05:36 PM #1
    tennisman
    tennisman is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Posts
    2

    Default cockpit view to look down

    having a problem looking down in the cockpit on approach to runway

    tried all the keyboard designated keys in trying to drop the nose view so I can see the runway on approach while also having access to control knobs I.e heading and altimeter

    flying the diamond da62,

    when I was using FSX flight sim I used to use the shift+control+Q key and the view went up or control+Q and the view went down so I could see the runway and have access to control knobs ,does fs2020 have this function if so what are the keyboard key / combination

    appreciate comments

    tennisman
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:17 PM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    53

    Default

    Under Controls, search for "Increase Cockpit View Height". It's probably not assigned right now. You can assign it to keyboard or joystick buttons as you wish.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:50 PM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,486

    Default

    The default key to raise the viewpoint is spacebar. You may need to press it twice, in my experience.

    Sent from my KFDOWI using Tapatalk
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Fixed sight view key : Look left, look right, look....8 sights.
    By inca in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 08-22-2020, 12:43 PM
  2. FIXED sight view key : Look left, look right, look....8..."
    By inca in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-02-2006, 07:36 AM
  3. Why does the view through the cockpit look like this?
    By draky in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:09 AM
  4. LOOK! i have made alot modifations to my "GOODjet" look alike. RedJet. lol LOOK!!!!!
    By Captain_Bourike in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-28-2003, 01:23 PM
  5. Next View SKIPS over Cockpit View - but Prev View doesn't! (in custom keybd config)
    By dgrrr in forum CFS3
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-29-2002, 05:06 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules