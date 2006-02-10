Thread: cockpit view to look down

having a problem looking down in the cockpit on approach to runway
tried all the keyboard designated keys in trying to drop the nose view so I can see the runway on approach while also having access to control knobs I.e heading and altimeter
flying the diamond da62,
when I was using FSX flight sim I used to use the shift+control+Q key and the view went up or control+Q and the view went down so I could see the runway and have access to control knobs ,does fs2020 have this function if so what are the keyboard key / combination
appreciate comments

