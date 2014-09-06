Thread: fsx and different users

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I have finally managed to install fsx after a system upgrade. I have 2 admin users , in my main user fsx works fine , however in my second user newly installed addons and aircraft either don't appear or textures are blank. Any info on this would be appreciated.
    IMO, your second user has DX10 preview enabled, the main user not.

    FSX.cfg is in C:\Users\<Username>\AppData\...(etc) so can be different for each user.

    Wim
