Thread: Autogen Draw Distance Woes...

  Today, 02:11 PM #1
    DominicS's Avatar
    DominicS
    Autogen Draw Distance Woes...

    Hi guys,

    Can I pick your wonderful and all powerful brains please? :-)

    As it's the holiday season, I've decided to fire up FS2004 on an older machine, but I'm having a few issues with my autogen draw distance (see screenshot below):

    Click image for larger version.  Name: test.jpg  Views: 18  Size: 159.4 KB  ID: 224462

    I've set everything to maximum in the graphic options, and also changed the values in the [TERRAIN] section of my fs9.cfg, but I'm still having difficulties.

    Any ideas?

    Cheers

    Dominic
  Today, 03:15 PM #2
    CTarana45
    Default

    Your frame rates are twice mine! The screenshot looks Excellent!

    Thanks, Dominic!

    Christopher Tarana
