Thread: Msfs2004 add-on's with fs2020?

  Today, 01:48 PM
    who4ever
    Default Msfs2004 add-on's with fs2020?

    Hello and thanks for your time. I used to use MSFS2004 frequently but kind of lost interest in it. MSFS2020 looks too good to ignore and I plan on getting it. I wanted to clear up my hard drive first and would like to know if my MSFS2004 add-ons, such as FS Genesis, FS Navigator, PC Aviator's NY Scencery and FS Flight Sschool Pro 2014 have any value when using 2020. I think Flight School has a new version for 2020 and have to look into that but what about the others. And I guess I'll uninstall MSFS2004 also.
    Any thoughts?

    Thanks,
    Dave Schwartz
  Today, 01:57 PM
    tiger1962
    Sorry but nothing from FS2004 is compatible with MSFS, it's an all-new sim from the ground up and existing programs like Flight School have to be re-written especially for it.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Tim Wright
