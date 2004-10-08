Thread: Msfs2004 add-on's with fs2020?

Hello and thanks for your time. I used to use MSFS2004 frequently but kind of lost interest in it. MSFS2020 looks too good to ignore and I plan on getting it. I wanted to clear up my hard drive first and would like to know if my MSFS2004 add-ons, such as FS Genesis, FS Navigator, PC Aviator's NY Scencery and FS Flight Sschool Pro 2014 have any value when using 2020. I think Flight School has a new version for 2020 and have to look into that but what about the others. And I guess I'll uninstall MSFS2004 also.
Any thoughts?
Thanks,
Dave Schwartz
Bookmarks