Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: 8 Goflight Modules and 2 Goflight racks for sale

  1. Today, 12:47 PM #1
    mquaedflieg
    mquaedflieg is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    Netherlands
    Posts
    1

    Default 8 Goflight Modules and 2 Goflight racks for sale

    For sale:Click image for larger version.  Name: goflight.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 280.7 KB  ID: 224460
    1 x GF-AC Rack
    1 x GFR-OHR Overhead rack
    1 x GF-ATC Air Traffic controller module
    1 x GF-MESM Multi-Engine Start module
    1 x GF-46 Multi-Mode Display module
    5 x GF-166 Radio Panel
    2 stuks GF-MBC cover plates
    Fully funtional
    300 Euro for all pieces
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: adf.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 327.0 KB  ID: 224461  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. For Sale: GoFlight modules
    By bpolak in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-04-2019, 03:58 AM
  2. GoFlight modules for sale
    By aircuda in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-11-2012, 08:56 AM
  3. FX and goflight modules
    By 11269706 in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 04-24-2009, 11:30 PM
  4. Baron 58 and Goflight modules
    By ArndtLaube in forum DreamFleet General Aviation Support Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-16-2006, 12:00 PM
  5. GoFlight Modules
    By progrmr in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-28-2003, 11:43 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules