Thread: Scenery-Traffic files ID

    Default Scenery-Traffic files ID

    Hi,
    Any way to find out which Scenery and Traffic files are loaded at given (opened) airport.
    Did see the answer few years ago but cannot find the post.
    Any advise appreciated.
    Thanks
    Peter
    Default

    For traffic you might use Traffic Toolbox. However, I never heard about a tool showing which scenery file
    generates an airport. I'm quite curious.

    Bernard
  Topics by..... ID | Topic | Author | Date Discussion Information This is so fun, we will be on later this week and weeken. I am goin AirbusSUXTopics by..... ID | Topic | Author | Date Discussion Infor
