Hi!
first let me state that I am by no means in relation to that company, I purchased the FS Academy IFR school a couple of week ago and would like to give you my impressions.
You'll find the add-on here https://www.fsacademy.co.uk/ifr
So, first what do you get? After downloading the package you will have 12 missions that appears in the Bush Trips. Those missions, or lessons as they are, will guide you through all the steps to perform the IFR flight. In order, you get
BASIC IFR
PARTIAL PANEL
VOR/NDB TRACKING - ANALOG
VOR/NDB TRACKING - GLASS COCKPIT
HOLDING PATTERNS
VOR APPROACH
APPROACH
ILS APPROACH
DEPARTURES
ENROUTE NAVIGATION
CIRCLING
IR CHECKRIDE
For your help you get one training manual, with explanations, charts, pictures that you have to study before the lesson. During the lesson you get your own private instructor explaining what to do and when to do it. All lessons are 10-15 minutes long, but you may need to take them 3-4 times to really get a grip of what is going on.
The concept is very interesting and much better than the short training to fly VFR. No need to say that a prerequisite to this add-on is that you must know how to fly VFR, how to handle your aircraft, trim it, fly level, bank etc. With that knowledge behind you and if you want to finally understand how to fly IFR and navigate, this is in my mind a so much better tool than all those videos on Youtube.
The package will cost 25 Euros, honestly I think it is worth every cent in it. The training is really effective and the feeling of being taught by someone who knows is just great. So much better than this overly exited American woman in the MSFS training. There are some few minus points to consider. The timing of the actions is a bit approximate, I guess this is depending on how the package is designed, and sometimes, the CFI will just disappear since you are lost. It would be so great if that could be corrected, giving even more realism to the training. The other thing I miss is trainings, other locations to train on the things that I have just learnt.
All in all, if you are looking for improving your sim skills, buy that add-on, you will definitely not regret it and look differently at you simulator, understanding how amazing it is.
